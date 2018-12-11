Charges dropped against mother who had baby yanked from her by New York City police

tzahiV/iStock(NEW YORK) — Charges have been dropped against a Brooklyn mother seen in a viral video having her baby yanked from her arms by police and a security guard at a Brooklyn Human Resources office.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that it will not pursue charges against 23-year-old Jazmine Headley.



