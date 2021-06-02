Chauvin lawyer seeks sentence of time served, probation in murder of George Floyd; prosecutors seek 30 years

Kuzma/iStock

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Derek Chauvin’s attorney is seeking a sentence of time served for the former officer who was convicted in April of murdering George Floyd, court records filed Wednesday show.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have requested a severe sentence for Chauvin for acting with “particular cruelty” in the death of George Floyd. On Wednesday, the state filed a motion asking for a sentence of 30 years.

In a motion filed Wednesday, defense attorney Eric Nelson proposed a “strict probationary sentence” and prison equal to the time Chauvin has already served, or a downward durational departure.

A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. His sentencing has been scheduled for June 25.

Per state law, Chauvin will be sentenced on second-degree murder because it is the most serious charge.

Minnesota sentencing guidelines suggest Chauvin is more likely to receive up to 15 years, based on his lack of a prior criminal record.

