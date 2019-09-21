Chicago police officer shot, search underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

ABC News(CHICAGO) — A Chicago police officer was shot Saturday morning and police are now searching for the suspected gunman, officials said.

The officer was rushed to a local hospital for surgery and is in stable condition following the shooting in West Englewood in the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The suspect, Michael Blackman, fled the scene and is on the run, police said. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to Guglielmi.

The incident began around 8:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 65th Street. It was not immediately clear what unfolded before shots were fired.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was shot twice in the groin area, said Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford, according to ABC Chicago station WLS. Calls to Langford by ABC News were not immediately returned.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were at the scene searching for the suspected gunman.

