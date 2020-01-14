Children treated after plane dumps fuel onto Los Angeles schools during emergency landing

iStock(LOS ANGELES) — At least 17 children and nine adults have suffered minor injuries, including eye stinging and irritation, after an aircraft dumped fuel over several schools in the Los Angeles area as it prepared for an emergency landing, according to authorities.

The group was being evaluated by firefighters and paramedics after the incident Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There were no transports to the hospital, authorities said, and no evacuation orders for the area.

Los Angeles ABC station KABC said the fuel dump had occurred near Cudahy and South Los Angeles elementary schools.

A third school — Jordan High School — was also affected by the dump, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

Delta Airlines said in a statement Tuesday that shortly after takeoff flight 89 from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to the airport.

“The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight,” Delta Airlines said Tuesday.

The fire department said the substance sickening the students and adults was confirmed to be jet fuel.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that in a statement that it was aware of and looking into reports that children at a school east of the airport were being treated for fuel exposure.

