City of Columbus reaches $10 million settlement with family of Andre Hill

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The City of Columbus, Ohio, has agreed to deliver a settlement of $10 million to Andre Hill’s family.

Hill, a 47-year-old Black man, was shot to death by former Columbus police officer Adam Coy, who is white, on Dec. 22. Coy has been charged with murder, felonious assault, and reckless homicide in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Coy, a 19-year police force veteran, was terminated by the City of Columbus shortly after the incident.

Coy and another officer were responding to a nonemergency 911 call about a car in front of the caller’s house, according to audio from the released call. Body camera footage showed Hill coming out of a garage with a cellphone in his hand, just seconds before being shot by Coy. Coy hadn’t activated his body camera, but the device’s automatic “look back” feature captured the shooting without audio. Minutes passed before officers gave Hill medical attention.

Coy’s defense attorney told ABC 6 that he mistook a ring worn by Hill for a revolver.

The settlement will be the highest amount ever paid out by the City of Columbus, and will move to Columbus City Council for a vote on May 17.

