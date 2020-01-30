Cleveland police search for missing mom and her three young children

Cleveland Division of Police, Third District Detective Unit(CLEVELAND) — Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a mother and her three young children.

Catherine Sims, 37, and her 8-year-old son Daniel, 6-year-old daughter Sarah and 2-year-old daughter Mary have all been missing since Saturday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The woman is known to visit New York City as well as Dearborn, Michigan, police said.

Sims is described as a black woman with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5-foot-5-inches tall and weights around 110 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Cleveland Division of Police’s Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318, or contact Detective Cindy Pivarnik directly at 216-623-3082.

