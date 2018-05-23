Coast Guard searching for 50-year-old who disappeared from Carnival cruise ship

iStock/Thinkstock(GREENSBORO, North Carolina) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 50-year-old man who was reported missing from a Carnival cruise ship on Tuesday.

Greensboro, North Carolina, resident Brian Lamonds was reported missing around 10 a.m. after he reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Paradise, the Coast Guard said in a press release.

Helicopter crews from Clearwater, Miami and Key West were circling an area about 85 miles west of Fort Myers, Florida, according to the release.

Further details were not immediately available.

