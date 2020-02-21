Cold blast moves east Friday, but huge warm up on the way

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The current cold blast extends all the way down from the Northeast into the southern states where up to 4 inches of snow fell from Tennessee into North Carolina. The precipitation led to numerous reports of power outages due to the heavy wet snow bringing down trees on top of power lines.

Many accidents, especially in North Carolina, were reported in parts of the South due to the slick roads.

Heavy snow also fell in southern Virginia, where some areas got up to 5 inches of snow accumulation.

The storm is done now — it’s moving offshore Friday morning — and the only thing left is the cold air on the East Coast.

Wind chills Friday morning are in the teens all the way from Nashville, Tennessee to Asheville, North Carolina. Wind chills are below zero for the Great Lakes and northern New England.

This cold blast throughout the Midwest and East Coast, however, will not last much longer.

Already Friday, temperatures are warming up in the Midwest with highs near 40 degrees in Chicago.

This mild air will move into the Northeast on Saturday and warm up even more by Sunday with highs in the 50s from New York City to Boston.

