Commotion at Capital Pride parade after false report of gunshots, officials say

Astrid Riecken For The Washington Post via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A brief commotion broke out during Washington DC’s “Capital Pride” parade after revelers heard what they took to be gunshots, but city officials said it was a false alarm.

There were minor injuries “due to reports of a shooting,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a post on Twitter. “There were no shots fired, and there is no active threat.”

I have been briefed by @DCPoliceDept Chief Newsham about the incident at #CapitalPride. @dcfireems is on the scene to treat minor injuries / due to reports of a shooting. There were no shots fired, and there is no active threat.@DCPoliceDept will provide further updates. https://t.co/ngLLbHVzKV — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 9, 2019

Kevin Donahue, the deputy mayor for public safety, tweeted: “There are injuries from people running from what they thought were gunshots. But there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at Dupont Circle.”

It was not immediately clear how many people had been injured.

.@CapitalPrideDC #PrideDc #DCPride – There is NO Active Shooter at Dupont Circle. There are injuries from people running from what they thought were gunshots. But there is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER at Dupont Circle. @DCPoliceDept @DC_HSEMA — Deputy Mayor Donahue (@SafeDC) June 9, 2019

The commotion occurred near DuPont Circle.

The incident comes in the wake of several violent incidents, as a month of LGBT pride events kick off across the country.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.