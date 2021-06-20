Cop’s wife and 4-year-old step-daughter injured in overnight home invasion, shooting after confrontation

ABC News/KTRK

(HOUSTON) — The wife and 4-year-old step-daughter of a police officer have been injured during a home invasion after the off-duty cop allegedly exchanged gunfire with the suspect in his own home.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. when the Harris County deputy constable and his family were sleeping in their Montrose neighborhood apartment in Houston, Texas, when the suspect reportedly broke into the officer’s home, according to ABC News’ Houston station KTRK-TV.

After hearing noise in his home, the deputy constable woke up and confronted the suspect which led to the two men exchanging gunfire before the assailant fled the scene, Houston police told KTRK.

It is not known if the suspect was struck by one of the officer’s shots but, according to Houston police chief Troy Finner, investigators did find a trail of blood at the crime scene, KTRK said.

The deputy’s wife and 4-year-old step-daughter were shot in the struggle and the 4-year-old was in surgery at a local area hospital on Sunday morning while the child’s mother was shot in the leg. The extent of the injuries as well as the condition of the woman and her child are not currently known.

The deputy constable who chased off the suspect works for Harris County Precinct 1 and has been with the agency for around three years, according to KTRK.

Authorities did not give a detailed description of the involved in the home invasion and shooting but did say that he was dressed in black, may have been around 5 feet 5 inches tall and that they believe he was armed with a shotgun and some type of assault rifle, according to KTRK.

Police officers investigating the crime reportedly fanned out across the area where the shooting occurred but were unable to find the suspect and he is still at large.

“If anyone hears about a suspect going to the hospital, please notify HPD homicide,” Finner told KTRK.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

