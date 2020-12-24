Coronavirus live updates: California surpasses two million cases

Samara Heisz/iStockBy ROSA SANCHEZ, EMILY SHAPIRO and IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 78.4 million people worldwide and killed over 1.7 million of them, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s how the news is developing Thursday. All times Eastern:

Dec 24, 5:34 am

California surpasses two million cases

California now has more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic — the first state to report the grim milestone.

The state has at least 2,010,004 diagnosed cases and 23,651 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

