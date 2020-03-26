Coronavirus live updates: Global death toll over 20,000

narvikk/iStock(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 22,000 people around the world, including at least 1,046 people in the United States.

Worldwide, there are more than 487,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, spanning every continent except Antarctica, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. At least 117,000 people around the world have recovered.

With more than 69,000 diagnosed cases, the U.S has the third-highest national total behind Italy and China.

Here’s how the news is developing Thursday. All times Eastern:

8:42 a.m.: Member of NYC hospital nursing staff dies from coronavirus

A member of the nursing staff at New York City’s Mount Sinai Health System has died from the coronavirus, according to the hospital.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff,” Mount Sinai said in a statement. “Today, we lost another hero – a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff. Today, we lost another hero – a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver. pic.twitter.com/mn9JethD1x — Mount Sinai Health System (@MountSinaiNYC) March 26, 2020

7:40 a.m.: Prince Charles still working in self-isolation, royal source says

Charles, Prince of Wales, is working at his desk as usual while self-isolating at his estate in Scotland, a royal source told ABC News.

The source said Charles has received hundreds of get well soon wishes sent to his official royal residence in London, Clarence House.

A Clarence House spokesman confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Charles had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health.”

His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the virus, according to the spokesman. The couple is currently self-isolating at Birkhall, their private residence in Scotland.

Charles, 71, is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is the heir apparent to the British throne.

6:32 a.m.: Russia grounds all international flights over coronavirus

The Russian government has ordered the grounding of all international flights as part of new measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia’s civil aviation agency Rosaviatsiya will halt “regular and charter air flights from Russian airports to and from foreign countries,” with the exception of flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad, according to the decree published Thursday on the government’s website.

The new travel restriction comes into force at midnight on Friday.

As of Thursday, there were 840 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in Russia, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

5:27 a.m.: Nearly 90% of the world’s student population is out of school due to pandemic

More than 1.5 billion students are not attending schools and universities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest figures from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Governments across the globe have closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the outbreak. More than 160 countries have implemented nationwide school closure, impacting over 87 percent of the world’s student population, according to UNESCO monitoring.

Several other nations have implemented localized school closures and, should those become nationwide, millions more students would be affected, UNESCO warned.

3:30 a.m.: Diagnosed cases approach half a million worldwide

The number of diagnosed cases worldwide of the novel coronavirus will likely reach half a million in the coming days, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

China still has the highest tally with more than 81,000 diagnosed cases, but Italy isn’t far behind with over 74,000. The U.S. count is approaching 70,000.

Meanwhile, the global death toll topped 21,000 on Thursday, with Italy and Spain as the two worst-affected countries.

A third of the world’s population is under some kind of coronavirus-related movement restrictions as governments scramble to contain the spread of the disease.

