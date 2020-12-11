Coronavirus live updates: HHS secretary says Pfizer vaccine will be approved, vaccinations could start next week

narvikk/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ERIN SCHUMAKER, IVAN PEREIRA and EMILY SHAPIRO and MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 69.4 million people and killed over 1.5 million worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s how the news is developing Friday. All times Eastern:

Dec 11, 7:30 am

HHS secretary says Pfizer vaccine will be approved, vaccinations could start next week

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on ABC News’ Good Morning America Friday morning that COVID-19 vaccinations could come Monday or Tuesday.

He said the Pfizer vaccine will be approved, they are just working out the details. He also said the Food and Drug Administration will proceed with the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

