Coronavirus live updates: Los Angeles to shut down in-person dining

Myriam Borzee/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR and IVAN PEREIRA, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected over 57.4 million people and killed more than 1.3 million worldwide.

Here’s how the news is developing today. All times Eastern.

Nov 23, 9:19 pm

US marks 2 weeks of record hospitalizations

The COVID Tracking Project announced that 85,836 people are currently hospitalized in the United States with COVID-19.

This marks the 14th consecutive day of record-setting hospitalization numbers in the country, according to the health data.

“Only 4 states—Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont—have fewer than 100 people per million hospitalized with COVID-19,” the COVID Tracking Project tweeted.

The U.S. recorded 105,975 new coronavirus cases and 956 new deaths Monday. The seven-day average of deaths is now over 1,500, an 87% increase since Nov. 1, according to the health data.



Nov 23, 8:02 pm

Fauci warns it’s ‘conceivable’ that country will run out of beds

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned during an interview on the PBS NewsHour Monday that the country could run out of beds and nurses as coronavirus cases go up.

“It is really conceivable that if we don’t turn around the trajectory that that will happen,” he said.

Fauci also said that families that are gathering for Thanksgiving with those outside their household are putting themselves at risk.

“We really can do something about it if we adhere to the public health measures,” he said. “It’s within our power to do something about it.”



Nov 23, 6:41 pm

Los Angeles to shut down in-person dining

Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer announced the county will shut down in-person restaurant dining starting Wednesday as cases continue to rise.

The county recorded 6,124 new cases and eight new deaths Monday, according to the local Health Department. There are 1,473 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, the Health Department said.

Eateries and bars will be able to offer take-out options, according to Ferrer. The order will be in effect for at least three weeks, she said.

The Los Angeles County Board will meet Tuesday to discuss further shutdown measures. If the five-day case average is 4,500 or higher, a more restrictive stay-at-home order will be issued for three weeks.

“The problem is, we have such a high rate of transmission and so many people are infected that it will take a lot to get us back down,” Ferrer said.

Nov 23, 6:16 pm

Maryland sees 19 straight days with over 1,000 new cases

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced his state will launch an education campaign and additional enforcement action this week, as the state sees a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Maryland has seen 19 straight days with over 1,000 new daily cases recorded, Hogan said. The positivity rate is 6.8%, hospitalizations have increased by 80% in the last two weeks, and 29 hospitals are at 90% capacity, according to the governor.

Federal and state officials have announced they will enforce compliance rules over Thanksgiving. A wireless alert will be send out on Wednesday that reminds the public about the pandemic and the state’s enforcement.

“Following the public health directives is the only way we will be able to stop this virus, keep Maryland open for business, and keep hospitals from overflowing,” Hogan said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.