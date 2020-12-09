Coronavirus live updates: Nikki Haley says sister-in-law has died from COVID

Ovidiu Dugulan/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ERIN SCHUMAKER, IVAN PEREIRA and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 68 million people and killed over 1.5 million worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Here’s how the news is developing Wednesday. All times Eastern.:

Dec 09, 5:50 am

Russia reports over 26,000 new cases in the past day

Russia registered 26,190 new coronavirus infections and 559 fatalities linked with the virus over the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

In Moscow, 5,145 new infections and 75 fatalities have been confirmed over the same time, according to official information.

The all-time high of 29,000 new cases was registered just last weekend but since then the number has been declining.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia has confirmed 2,541,199 coronavirus infections and 44,718 deaths, officials have said.

Dec 09, 5:16 am

Nikki Haley says sister-in-law has died from COVID

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has announced on Twitter that her sister-in-law Rhonda Lee Nelson has died from COVID-19.



“Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid. She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed,” Haley said in her tweet.

No other details were provided regarding Nelson’s death but the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state of Ohio has been on the rise in recent weeks.

