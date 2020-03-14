Coronavirus live updates: Trump says he took test; travel ban extended to UK, Ireland

narvikk/iStock(NEW YORK) — Several hours after President Donald Trump declared the novel coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan aid package to help ease the economic pain of COVID-19.

There are at least 2,174 confirmed cases in the U.S. and 49 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and ABC News reporting.

Globally, there are at least 145,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,400 deaths.



Here’s the latest on the developing situation. All times Eastern.

1:46 p.m. Archdiocese of New York cancels masses

The Archdiocese of New York has canceled masses beginning this weekend. No time frame was given for when they’d resume.

The decision follows Dutchess County announcing that gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited, according to a statement from the Archdiocese.

Churches, however, will remain open for private prayer and a private Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Patrick’s Cathedral website.

“Let us pray for all who are sick, as well as doctors, nurses, caregivers and all those working hard to combat the disease,” said Timothy Cardinal Dolan, archbishop of New York. “We should also remember those whose lives have been otherwise disrupted, especially anyone who has lost income from a loss of work during this difficult time.”



1:24 p.m. Death toll in Italy rises

There have been 175 deaths in Italy over the last 24 hours, raising the total to 1,441.

The number of positive cases has now reached 17,750 and more than 109,000 tests have been issued, according to local authorities.



1:14 p.m. Pompeo ‘in good health’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “is in good health” and following the advice of physicians, a department spokesperson said, after he was potentially exposed to the virus on a recent trip to Ethiopia.

It’s unclear whether Pompeo took a test for COVID-19. The spokesperson also said that all State Department travel is permitted only if “mission critical,” and senior agency officials must approve all travel.

State Department personnel in Washington and overseas are also now permitted to telework and use “other workplace flexibilities,” like rotational schedules and virtual meetings, according to the spokesperson — joining other federal agencies in implementing contingency plans for its nearly 76,000 employees.



12:39 p.m. Trump says he got tested

Trump said on Saturday that he has taken a COVID-19 test and is awaiting the results.

Trump, who said on Friday he’d “most likely get tested,” said he’s unsure when his results will come back.

His temperature was taken, and he said it was “totally normal.”

On Friday, Trump said he’d “most likely” get tested.



12:33 p.m. Travel ban extended to UK and Ireland

The U.S. travel ban currently in place for parts of Europe has been extended to the UK and Ireland, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed.

The president said on Friday he was considering adding the U.K.

Trump announced last week a ban on some travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The area Trump restricted is known as the Schengen zone and is made up of 26 countries including Italy, Spain, France and Germany.



12:23 p.m. Press member turned away from White House briefing

A member of the press was turned away from a White House briefing because his temperature was too high.

Several photographers and reporters, including an ABC News reporter, saw him turned away outside the briefing room doors. That man, who declined to disclose his name or media outlet, was led away from the premises.

Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, later tweeted: “According to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period – all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines.”



12:15 p.m. Google appears to downplay Trump’s statement on website

Google said it was in the “early stages” of developing a tool to help testing, contradicting President Donald Trump’s announcement yesterday that “it’s going to be very quickly done.”

Verily, which was previously Google Life Sciences, did not provide details on the tool, only saying there was a plan to test it in the Bay Area “with the hope of expanding more broadly over time.”

It struck a much different tone than Trump’s address Friday, in which he thanked Google for “helping to develop a website. It’s going to be very quickly done, unlike websites of the past, to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location.”



11:46 a.m. State of emergency declared in Georgia

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health state of emergency.

The governor said the declaration will help health and emergency management officials across the state by “deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19.”

“Over the past few weeks, our state has been facing an unprecedented public health threat with the spread of novel coronavirus,” Kemp said. “In only a matter of days, communities within the metro-Atlanta area and North Georgia have seen several cases, including hospitalizations, where the source of infection is unknown.”

There are at least 66 cases in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.



11:34 a.m. CVS announces strategy

CVS said it is working on conducting tests in the parking lots of selected stores.

The announcement comes a day after Trump said private sector companies, including CVS, would be involved in addressing the crisis.

The company said although details are still being worked out, customers inside the store would not be affected by the tests.

“Individuals being tested will not have to leave their cars,” CVS said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing more details as they become available.”



11:12 a.m. 2 large grocery store chains to close early

Publix and Harris Teeter grocery stores announced they will close early, starting this weekend.

All Publix Super Markets are adjusting store and pharmacy hours, shutting down at 8 p.m. starting Saturday until further notice, according to a company statement. Harris Teeter stores will close at 9 p.m. until further notice, beginning Sunday, according to a statement posted to Twitter.

Both grocers said closing earlier gives them more time to sanitize stores.



11:07 a.m. ‘Priority calls’ only for Colorado police

Police in Aurora, Colorado, will only respond to “priority calls” for service amid the pandemic, the department said in a Facebook post.

A priority call is defined as “any situation where there is a crime in a progress,” according to the statement.

“We are taking these measures in an abundance of caution for your safety as well as the safety of our officers,” the department said. “Police Officers frequently are in contact with many citizens, and we want to minimize the potential of our daily interactions from causing an exposure risk to you.”

Citizens are encouraged to use the department’s online reporting system, which can be found here.



11:02 a.m. House Republican says Trump should be tested

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said it “should go without saying” that Trump should be tested for novel coronavirus.



10:17 a.m. Cuomo announces 1st death in New York

An 82-year-old woman has died in a New York City hospital after arriving March 3. She had an underlying respiratory illness, emphysema, for which she was been previously hospitalized. There are now 524 cases of COVID-19 in New York state.



9:45 a.m. Bolsonaro will isolate for a week, get tested again

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press office has confirmed that he will self-isolate for a week, after which he will seek another test.

This comes after four members of his delegation during last weekend’s trip to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago now have tested positive for COVID-19. Bolsonaro on Friday denied Brazilian press reports that he too, had tested positive, calling it “fake news.” His office still won’t say whether he’s tested positive. His next test is scheduled for Friday.



9:44 a.m. Obituaries fill Italian newspaper

The obituary section is making up most of Saturday’s edition of the Bergamo Eco. The section is 10 full pages.

The tradition in Bergamo, an Italian city northeast of Milan, is to still put death notices in the paper and posters on the street. The population of Bergamo is roughly 120,000.



9:28 a.m. Iran closes 2 major shrines for pilgrims

Iran closed the holy shrine of Fatima Masoumeh in Qom and the great mosque of Jamkaran, also close to Qom, after over three weeks of the first coronavirus infection reported. The shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad is also to be closed for three days.

The shrines closed amid controversy between health officials and religious conservatives over the closings.



5:41 a.m. Pentagon restricts domestic travel for service members

New travel restrictions approved Friday by the Department of Defense limit all domestic travel for service members, their families and DoD civilians.

The new rule, an attempt to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, goes into effect on Monday and will last through May 11.

Even service members who have orders to move to new assignments or bases in the U.S. will not be allowed to move while the restrictions are in place, according to the DoD.

The Pentagon also announced, effective midnight Sunday, that it’s restricting who enters the Pentagon. All tours, unofficial visits and all international visits have ended.

Additionally, any military member or civilian employee who has carried out recent foreign travel will not be allowed into the building until they have completed 14 days back in the U.S.



3:04 a.m. Apple closing all stores outside China

Apple CEO Tom Cook announced early Saturday morning that all of his company’s stores outside of greater China would close until March 27.

“The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us,” Cook said in a statement. “At Apple, we are people first, and we do what we do with the belief that technology can change lives and the hope that it can be a valuable tool in a moment like this.”

In an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus and treat those who are sick, Cook said Apple has donated $15 million.

“There is no mistaking the challenge of this moment,” Cook said. “… As President Lincoln said in a time of great adversity: ‘The occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew.'”



1:24 a.m. House passes stimulus package

With a 363 to 40 vote, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The bill, which is an economic aid package designed to help ease the financial pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be considered by the Senate on Monday.

“Senators will need to carefully review the version just passed by the House,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Saturday. “But I believe the vast majority of Senators in both parties will agree we should act swiftly to secure relief for American workers, families, and small businesses.”

The cost of the bill is unknown, however, the bill includes $1 billion for National Disaster Medical System to reimburse people without health insurance, $82 million for Defense beneficiaries, $64 million for Indian Health Service and $60 million for veterans.

“This Bill will follow my direction for free CoronaVirus tests, and paid sick leave for our impacted American workers,” Trump tweeted Monday prior to the vote. “I have directed the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor to issue regulations that will provide flexibility so that in no way will Small Businesses be hurt.”



12:21 a.m. Trump physician says quarantine, COVID-19 test ‘not currently indicated’ for president

Despite coming into contact with multiple people who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Trump’s physician said late Friday night that a home quarantine or COVID-19 test are “not currently indicated.”

Last week while hosting the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, Trump came in close contact with at least two people who later tested positive for the virus, according to Trump physician Dr. Sean Conley.

One person only had a brief interaction with the president — a handshake and photograph — and began to show symptoms three days after the interaction. The other shared a table with the president, but Conley said that person was symptom-free until Friday. Both interactions are defined as “low risk” for transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Given the president himself remains without symptoms, testing for COIVD-19 is not currently indicated,” Conley wrote Friday. “I will continue to closely monitor and care for the president.”

