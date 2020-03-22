Coronavirus live updates: US now 3rd highest globally in COVID-19 total cases

iStock(NEW YORK) — The United States now has 26,747 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus, the third highest total globally, while the number of deaths around the world has now surpassed 13,000.

As the number of confirmed cases increases, some states are acting quickly by ordering variations of stay-at-home orders for residents. Oregon issued such an order on Friday night, joining states that include California, Illinois and New York.

The respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, has reached every continent except Antarctica, and every state in America since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Globally, there are at least 311,000 diagnosed cases and at least 13,407 coronavirus-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. More than 93,000 people have recovered worldwide.

Today’s biggest developments:

-Italy reports 793 more deaths

-Economic stimulus may exceed $2 trillion, up from $1 trillion

-Pence tests negative

-U.S. now has third highest total of COVID-19 cases globally

-New York declared ‘major disaster’

8:39 a.m.: FEMA begins shipping masks from national stockpile

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Peter Gaynor said on ABC’s This Week, that medical masks began shipping yesterday from the national stockpile.

Gaynor could not provide an exact number of masks or a timeline as to when they will reach individual states.

“All those supplies to all the demands, all the asks, all the governance, every day, we are — we’re prepared to go to zero in the stockpile to meet demand,” Gaynor said.



7:49 a.m.: Miami shuts down marinas following Saturday night boat parties

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez ordered that all boat ramps and marinas in the city would be closed for recreational use after images and videos of boat parties in the area circulated online Saturday night.

Gimenez chastised organizers and partygoers for violating the city’s orders that limit crowds to 10 or fewer.

“We are in a state of emergency, and I cannot stress enough the need for personal responsibility,” he said in a statement.

Only fishing boats will be able to use the docks and sail into the waters under the new order, which will be enforced by police boats, Gimenez said.

6:57 a.m.: Russia’s military is sending medical aid to Italy

Russia’s military is sending medical aid to Italy to help in its fight against the coronavirus epidemic, including disinfection vehicles and military virologists.

Russia’s defense ministry in a statement announced military transport planes will be delivering eight mobile brigades of military medics, special disinfection vehicles and other medical equipment to Italy, starting from Sunday.

It followed a phone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, during which Putin offered help.

The move obviously highlights the EU’s relative failure so far to aid Italy in the epidemic and follows China sending a plane-load of medics to help. The authoritarian governments see this as a diplomatic and PR opportunity. Italy was already one of the friendliest countries to Russia in the EU and this obviously won’t go unremembered.

5:29 a.m.: Saudi Arabia suspends domestic flights, buses and taxis for at least two weeks

Saudi Arabia announced 48 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 392, with five of the new infections being healthcare workers in Riyadh, according to a health ministry spokesman.

All domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains in the Kingdom have been suspended for at least 14 days to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, an Interior Ministry official told the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



5:17 a.m. Turkey imposes partial curfew and bans picnics and barbecues as cases have doubled each day in the past week

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan early on Sunday did his best to reassure his people about the nation’s efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic, saying Turkey is doing its duty to protect citizens. “I hope we will get over these difficult times together. Just follow the rules and guidance and also continue staying at homes,” Erdogan posted on Twitter while reiterating that those older than 65 and anyone with a chronic disease should not go outside.

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on Saturday for senior citizens and those with chronic diseases, but stopped short of a blanket curfew. Earlier on Saturday, Turkey suspended flights from 46 additional countries and banned picnics and barbecues, as the number of cases has roughly doubled every day for the past week.

Turkey now has 947 confirmed cases of the virus, with 21 deaths.



2:49 a.m.: Amazon hiring for 100,000 new roles while raising wages for hourly workers

Posting on his Instagram account Saturday night, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos wrote a letter to all Amazon employees announcing that Amazon will be hiring for 100,000 new roles and raising wages for hourly workers while also detailing how the company plans on working through the crisis.



2:24 a.m.: Audible offering free streaming of children’s stories

On Saturday night, Audible started offering free streaming of children’s stories in 6 different languages to help parents as long schools are closed.

10:47 p.m.: DJ D-Nice brings party to Instagram

This is the largest crowd the Bronx-born DJ has attracted since launching the “parties” on Wednesday.

Some of the users tuning in Saturday: Oprah, Mark Zuckerberg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and countless other celebs, singers and athletes.



9:30 p.m.: NY ATC Center, LGA tower will be closed overnight for sanitization

The New York Air Route Traffic Control Center and New York’s LaGuardia Control Tower will now be closed overnight for sanitization, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

During this time other air traffic facilities will provide needed key services and some flights will be rerouted around the airspace, but the FAA expects a minimal impact on traffic since the volume during these hours is low.

Flights were briefly suspended at New York City and Philadelphia airports Saturday afternoon when an air traffic controller trainee at New York Air Route Traffic Control Center in Ronkonkoma, New York, tested positive for coronavirus.

