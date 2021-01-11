Coronavirus live updates: Won't achieve 'any levels' of herd immunity in 2021: WHO

narvikk/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR and ERIN SCHUMAKER, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now infected more than 90.4 million people worldwide and killed over 1.9 million of them, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

– World will not achieve ‘any levels’ of herd immunity in 2021: WHO

– Congresswoman tests positive following attack on Capitol

– Japan identifies new COVID-19 variant: WHO

– 1 American death from COVID-19 is reported every 30 seconds

– Pope Francis’ personal doctor dies from COVID-19

Jan 11, 5:16 pm

Nearly 81 million Americans live in county where ICU capacity is 90% or more

In the United States, 80,990,232 people live in a county where the average intensive care unit (ICU) capacity exceeds 90%, according to new data compiled by the COVID-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

ICU capacity was most strained in the Southwest, West and Southeast, the report found, with all three regions at 80% ICU capacity or higher.



Jan 11, 2:18 pm

World will not achieve ‘any levels’ of herd immunity in 2021: WHO



Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, urged people to keep practicing public health measures like mask wearing and social distancing while COVID-19 vaccine production scales up enough to reach billions of people worldwide.

“So, we have to be here a little bit patient, the vaccines are going to come, they’re going to go to all countries but meanwhile we mustn’t forget there are measures that work,” Swaminathan said.

People around the world will need to keep practicing fundamental public health measures at least “for the rest of this year at least,” according to Swaminathan.

“Even as vaccines start protecting the most vulnerable, we’re not going to achieve any levels of population immunity, or herd immunity in 2021,” she added.



Jan 11, 2:05 pm

Biden receives 2nd dose of vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden got his second dose of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on Monday in Newark, Delaware.

After two doses, the Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective.

Jan 11, 1:41 pm

Congresswoman tests positive following attack on Capitol

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., who sheltered in place with unmasked colleagues during the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. last week, said she received a positive result on rapid antigen test Monday and is awaiting results from a PCR test.

“Following the events of Wednesday, including sheltering with several colleagues who refused to wear masks, I decided to take a Covid test. I have tested positive,” Coleman wrote on Twitter.

Coleman, who previously received one dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, said she is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms and is isolating at home.



