Coronavirus updates: 32 cases, 1 death linked to Maine wedding

(NEW YORK) — A novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 795,000 people worldwide.

Over 22.9 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with more than 5.6 million diagnosed cases and at least 175,409 deaths.



8:51 a.m.: 51 students quarantined after positive tests at University of Miami

Four students have tested positive for COVID-19 at the University of Miami, the school said, prompting 51 students to be placed in quarantine.

The students who tested positive live in Hecht Residential College, however they were “immediately removed” and placed in another location to isolate, according to a statement from the university.

The quarantine for the 51 other students only applies to those living on the 7th and 8th floor of the building.

“The University of Miami has taken unprecedented steps to reengineer the campus to ensure physical distancing and create a safe environment,” the school’s statement read. “Facial coverings are required at all times, except when students are in their residence hall rooms.”



8:22 a.m.: 15 Minnesota COVID-19 infections linked to Sturgis

At least 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in Minnesota have been linked to the massive annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to state health officials. They think those numbers are only going to rise.

“I think that we’re expecting to see many more cases associated with Sturgis. Thousands of people attend that event,” Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota Department of Health Director of Infectious Diseases, said at a press conference Friday. “It’s very likely that we will see more transmission.

Ehresmann said since it takes time for people to develop symptoms, take a test and for officials to get those results, “these will not be the only cases that we see.”

One of those 15 Minnesotans who were in Sturgis and diagnosed with COVID-19, one is currently hospitalized.

In all cases, officials said those 15 people were at multiple bars and campgrounds in Sturgis. All those who went to Sturgis were advised to self-isolate for 14 days once they were back home.

The city of Sturgis began testing all city employees along with some first responders on Friday, according to ABC News affiliate KOTA.

6:10 a.m.: 32 COVID-19 cases, 1 death linked to Maine wedding

At least 32 positive coronavirus cases and now a woman’s death are linked to an Aug. 7 wedding reception at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, Maine, according to local health officials.

The woman died Friday, 14-days since the outbreak event.

Millinocket Regional Hospital reported that it has tested 366 people linked to the wedding reception. The hospital is still waiting on 103 of those tests, it said in a statement Friday.

“All positive patients have been contacted directly, given care instructions, and further instructed to quarantine,” Robert Peterson, Millinocket Regional Hospital CEO, said in a statement. “The CDC has initiated contact tracing on all positive patients to ascertain the full extent of the outbreak.”

Due to the outbreak, the health care facility said it has a no visitation policy and is limiting its services to essential medical care only through Aug. 30.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said 65 people attended the reception and that all confirmed cases, as of Aug. 17, are tied to Maine residents.

Maine Gov. Janet T. Mills’ executive order says that indoor capacity is 50 and outdoors is 100 in the state. The state says it’s in contact with the event space about adhered to those requirements in relation to the outbreak.

Maine is one of the least-affected states in the U.S., with only 4,286 cases and 129 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began.

