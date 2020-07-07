Coronavirus updates: Coronavirus updates: Florida records a record 11,458 new COVID-19 cases

Ovidiu Dugulan/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, JON HAWORTH, WILLIAM MANSELL, MEREDITH DELISO, IVAN PEREIRA and EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 530,000 people worldwide.

More than 11.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world, with more than 2.8 million diagnosed cases and at least 129,891 deaths.

Latest headlines:

– 1st LAPD employee dies of COVID-19

– Texas continues record pace of confirmed cases

– Florida records a record 11,458 new cases

– Cincinnati mandates face coverings

Here’s how the news developed Saturday. All times Eastern.



6:57 p.m.: 1st LAPD employee dies of COVID-19

The Los Angeles Police Department has announced the first of its employees to die from the coronavirus.

Senior detention officer Erica McAdoo died on Friday, according to the department.

There are currently 287 department employees to either test positive or be exposed to someone who tested positive and are in isolation.

While the LAPD, the third-largest police force in the U.S., has only seen one death, the largest in the country, the New York Police Department, has lost 46 employees to COVID.



5:45 p.m.: Star pitcher says he won’t play in 2020 MLB season

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price said in a tweet Saturday afternoon that he will not play in the shortened 2020 MLB season due to concerns over COVID-19.

“After considerable thought and discussion with my family and the Dodgers, I have decided it is in the best interest of my health and my family’s health for me to not play this season,” he wrote on Twitter. “I will miss my teammates and will be cheering them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory.”

He said he plans to play next season.

Price was expected to be one of the team’s top pitchers, combing with Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler to form an impressive top-3 in the rotation. Price was part of a blockbuster trade this offseason with he and Mookie Betts heading to LA from Boston.

The 34-year-old is a five-time All-Star and won the Cy Young Award as the American League’s top pitcher in 2012.

He’s not the only top player to either sit out or debate sitting out the season. Angels outfielder Mike Trout, arguably the top player in MLB, said on Friday he had concerns about playing. Ian Desmond, Mike Leake and Ryan Zimmerman are among the players to already say they won’t play.

Team summer camps began on Friday and MLB will open the 60-game season on July 23.

5:21 p.m.: Texas continues record pace of confirmed cases

Texas reported 8,238 cases in the last day, another new daily record for the state. Since June 23, when cases crossed 5,000 for the first time, the state has set a new daily case record six times. Total tests have climbed over that period, but positivity rates have as well.

The state has had 191,790 cases to date with 91,752 considered active. There have been 2,608 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 7,890 patients hospitalized statewide.

In total, there have been 2,338,098 tests administered to date with a seven-day positivity rate now at 13.15%.

The increase in cases has caused Texas to close beaches in some locations for the Fourth of July, such as in Galveston, and shut down bars statewide.



11:47 a.m.: Spanish region goes into lockdown



Segrià, located in Catalonia, the northeast region of Spain, will be under a strict new lockdown Saturday after an increase in new COVID-19 cases, Catalan regional president Quim Torra announced Saturday.

Residents in Segrià, which includes the city of Lleida, will be confined to their homes and only allowed to leave for work if they have a certificate from their employer, according to the announcement. There were 3,706 cases in the Lleida region on Friday, up from 3,551 the previous day, according to regional health data.

10:52 a.m.: Florida records 11,458 new cases

The Florida Health Department said the state has 190,052 total COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, with a record number of 11,458 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

The state’s overall positivity rate was 14%, which was a slight decrease from the previous day.

Miami-Dade County reported 2,432 new cases, a record high, and a positivity rate of 18.8%, and Broward County, which includes Fort Lauderdale, had 1,359 new cases, a record high, and a positivity rate of 14.1%, according to the health department.



8:58 a.m.: Cincinnati mandates face coverings

Cincinnati’s City Council voted Friday to require face coverings for residents for all indoor public gatherings.

In a 7-2 vote, the council passed the ordnance, which will go into effect on July 9 and mandate face coverings for anyone who takes a cab or public transportation, or shops, dines or works indoors in the city. Violators will be hit with a $25 fine.

Face coverings won’t be mandated for outdoor activities, but health officials are encouraging residents to wear them.

The city has seen a jump in coronavirus cases over the last couple of weeks. Since June 20, there were 756 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the city’s health department. The virus has killed 65 Cincinnati residents so far, the health department said.



7:43 a.m.: YMCA campers, staff test positive in Georgia

Multiple children and staff who attended YMCA camps in Georgia, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The camps, which are located on Lake Burton and Lake Allatoona, and being investigated by Georgia’s department of health.

YMCA Camp High Harbour closed its two locations on the lakes north of Atlanta last week after a counselor at the Lake Burton site tested positive.

YMCA of Metro Atlanta president Lauren Koontz acknowledged the cases but could not confirm how many, AJC reported.

Campers are ages 7 to 15, and staff are ages 16 to 22.

Georgia reported 2,784 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That’s down from 3,472 newly reported cases Thursday, which set a record for the number of new cases.

6:10 a.m.: Some Texas hospitals at 100% capacity

Some people in Texas received a jarring alert on their phones Friday evening, saying hospitals were at capacity. The alert, sent to Hidalgo and Starr County residents, asked them to celebrate this holiday weekend “responsibly” by sheltering-in-place, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Hidalgo County and Starr County, which are located in the Rio Grande Valley, are home to more than 900,000 people. Hospitals in the region also put out statements that they have reached or are at critical capacity levels.

“Valley Baptist Health System is urging local residents to take all necessary precautions against COVID-19 as our hospitals are at a critical capacity level, like every other hospital across our region,” the organization said in a statement Friday. “Our entire team is working around the clock to manage this crisis situation.”

The health system CEO Manny Vela said their hospitals are now at “102% and 101% occupancy,” according to Texas ABC affiliate KRGV.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, of the Starr County health authority, said Friday that every hospital in the Valley is full and that patients are being transported to other parts of Texas.

“There are no beds in the Valley, Vazquez said, “We are becoming New York,” Vazquez said, KRGV reported.

“Unfortunately, we find ourselves in difficult times, right smack in the middle of this difficult pandemic,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a statement Friday. “Americans have always risen to the top in hard times. We did it WWII, we did it in 9/11, and we’ll do it again today. All it requires is for us to take personal responsibility for our actions.”

Texas has more than 82,000 active COVID-19 cases, and Friday’s statewide test positivity rate was 13.32%. More than 7,300 coronavirus patients are hospitalized across the state. That number was at 6,900 on Thursday.

States reported over 57,000 new cases Friday across the U.S., which was another record day for cases, the third this week. There were 721,000 new tests Friday, a huge jump and the country’s first day of more than 700,000 tests. There were 635 reported deaths Friday, according to analysis from the COVID Tracking Project.



ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway, Joshua Hoyos and Gina Sunseri contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.