Coronavirus updates: Hunger due to COVID-19 killing 10,000 children per month

Samara Heisz/iStockBy JON HAWORTH, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 650,000 people worldwide.

Over 16.3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.2 million diagnosed cases and at least 147,791 deaths.

Here is how the news is developing on Tuesday. All times Eastern:

4:58 a.m.: Russia coronavirus cases pass 820,000

Russia reported 5,395 new COVID-19 cases and 150 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the coronavirus response headquarters statement on Tuesday.

“Over the past day, 5,395 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus infections were confirmed in 84 regions of Russia, including 1,620 active asymptomatic cases (30.0%),” the headquarters said.

Russia’s total case count currently stands at 823,515 and 13,504 coronavirus patients died.

Moscow on Tuesday reported 674 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.

3:35 a.m.: COVID-19 linked hunger killing 10,000 children per month, says UN

COVID-19 and its ramifications are pushing children who already live in hunger to beyond the breaking point, killing an estimated 10,000 more youngsters a month as meager farms have no way of delivering produce to markets while villages are isolated from food and medical supplies, the United Nations has warned.

Furthermore, more than 550,000 additional children each month are being struck by what is called wasting, which manifests in spindly limbs and distended bellies, according to the U.N.

3:16 a.m.: Trump Jr. shares video of doctor claiming hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. shared a bizarre video on Twitter featuring what appears to be doctor that blasts the science and medical health experts recommendations about wearing masks and saying there are cures for COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine.

Trump Jr. says “This is a much watch!!! So different from the narrative that everyone is running with.”

The doctor calls the science and studies against hydroxychloroquine fake studies and says they’re sponsored by big pharmaceutical companies.

