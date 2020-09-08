Coronavirus updates: US reports under 30,000 new cases for first time since June

narvikk/iStockBy MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 892,000 people worldwide.

Over 27.3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The criteria for diagnosis — through clinical means or a lab test — has varied from country-to-country. Still, the actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the virus has rapidly spread to every continent except Antarctica.

The United States is the worst-affected country, with more than 6.3 million diagnosed cases and at least 189,215 deaths.

California has the most cases of any U.S. state, with more than 740,000 people diagnosed, according to Johns Hopkins data. California is followed by Texas and Florida, with over 659,000 cases and over 648,000 cases respectively.

Nearly 170 vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are being tracked by the World Health Organization, six of which are in crucial phase three trials.

Here’s how the news is developing Tuesday. All times Eastern:

Sep 08, 5:20 am

University of New Hampshire suspends fraternity after new cases traced to party

The University of New Hampshire has suspended a fraternity after a new cluster of coronavirus cases were linked to a recent party there.

More than 100 people who weren’t wearing face masks — both students and non students — attended the party at the university’s Theta Chi fraternity chapter in Durham, New Hampshire, on Aug. 29. Since then, at least 11 positive COVID-19 cases have been traced to the large gathering, which violated the school’s coronavirus-related policies and was in defiance of public health guidelines, according to University of New Hampshire president James W. Dean Jr.

“Let me be clear: this is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode,” Dean said in a statement Sunday. “The August 29 party is reprehensible and will not be tolerated. As soon as we heard of this party at Theta Chi, we started an investigation with the Interfraternity Council. We will be pursuing student conduct charges against the organizers and all students who attended the event.”

All members of the fraternity chapter are in a 14-day quarantine, according to Dean.

“Theta Chi is under interim suspension immediately, as will any fraternity/sorority or other student organization that behaves in a similar manner, while we conduct the investigation,” he said. “Until the investigation is complete, there is a moratorium on any in-person gatherings of any size within these groups.”

ABC News has reached out to the fraternity’s national office for comment.

Sep 08, 3:40 am

US reports under 30,000 new cases for first time since June

There were 24,257 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the United States on Monday, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

It’s the first time since June 21 that the United States has reported under 30,000 new cases in a day. Monday’s tally is also far below the country’s record set on July 16, when there were 77,255 new cases in a 24-hour-reporting period.

An additional 267 coronavirus-related fatalities were also recorded Monday, the country’s lowest daily death toll since July 4 and down from a peak of 2,666 new fatalities reported on April 17.

A total of 6,301,321 people in the United States have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and at least 189,215 of them have died, according to Johns Hopkins. The cases include people from all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and other U.S. territories as well as repatriated citizens.

By May 20, all U.S. states had begun lifting stay-at-home orders and other restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The day-to-day increase in the country’s cases then hovered around 20,000 for a couple of weeks before shooting back up and crossing 70,000 for the first time in mid-July.

Last week, an internal memo from the Federal Emergency Management Agency obtained by ABC News showed the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States had ticked upward while new deaths had decreased in week-over-week comparisons.

