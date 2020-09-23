Creek Fire becomes largest single blaze in California history

Adam Höglund/iStockBy JULIA JACOBO, ABC News

(FRESNO, Calif.) — The Creek Fire has now become the largest single fire in California history.

The fire has already destroyed 286,519 acres in Fresno and Madera Counties since it first ignited on Sept. 4. It is only 32% contained so far, according to Cal Fire.

At least 926 structures have been damaged or destroyed, and another 6,723 are threatened.

California is experiencing its worst fire year since the Great Fire of 1910 tore through more than 3 million acres.

The August Complex Fire has burned through more than 851,000 acres in Mendocino and Humboldt Counties, and the Bobcat Fire has burned through more than 105,000 acres, making it one of the largest fires ever in Los Angeles County.

More than 50 major fires were burning along the West Coast this week, according to the U.S. Fire, Weather & Avalanche Center.

The smoke from the fires is so thick that it is blocking the sun, cooling what was supposed to be record-high temperatures for the month of April by about 10 degrees, climate scientists told ABC News.

The smoke even traveled 5,000 miles to Europe.

