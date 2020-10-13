Critical wildfire danger in California, new fires in Colorado

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — After a raw, rainy and windy day in the Northeast, the remnants of Delta will finally be pushed out of the Northeast by a cold front.

There was some coastal flooding and beach erosion reported from Long Island down to Maryland.

Still, some gusty winds and rain is expected through the early afternoon Tuesday from New York City to Boston, but much drier air is moving in the Mid-Atlantic from Washington, D.C. to Philadelphia and it will be much drier and sunnier Wednesday for all of the Northeast.

The attention now turns to the West, where a building heat wave and gusty winds are creating a critical fire danger from California to Colorado.

At least four dozen large uncontained wildfires are burning in western states.

Most of the states in the West are under some sort of wind, fire or air quality alert.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Southern California for the second day in a row, with temperatures expected to be in the 90s and even 100s for some inland areas, with a few record highs possible.

Gusty offshore winds are also expected to elevate the critical fire danger.

It is expected to turn even hotter for most of California over the next few days with temperatures in the 90s expected back in Northern California, where record highs are possible by the end of the week.

There is also a developing Critical Fire Danger in Northern California where winds could gust 30 to 50 mph from the Bay Area east to Sacramento.

