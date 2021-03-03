Cuomo issues public apology in wake of scandal: 'I never meant to offend anyone'

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesBy MARLENE LENTHANG, ABC News

(ALBANY, N.Y.) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday addressed the sexual assault allegations he’s facing and apologized to his accusers.

“I want New Yorkers to hear from me directly on this: First, I fully support a woman’s right to come forward and I think it should be encouraged in every way,” Cuomo said. “I now understand that I acted in a way the made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it.”

He continued, “I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone any pain.”

Cuomo pledged his full cooperation with the state attorney general’s investigation and urged New Yorkers to “wait for the facts to come out.”

The 63-year-old Democrat is facing mounting calls to resign after three woman accused him of inappropriate behavior and scrutiny into his handling of nursing home deaths in the pandemic.

When asked by a reporter if he’d bend to political pressure and resign, Cuomo said he would not.

“I wasn’t elected by politicians, I was elected by the people of New York. I’m not going to resign. They elected me,” Cuomo stated.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

