Customs system back online after delays from nationwide outage

U.S. Customs and Border Protection computers were back online Friday after a "temporary outage" with its processing systems caused delays at numerous airports earlier in the day.

CBP spokesman Matt Leas said that “systems are back up and running and we’re processing passengers.”

A spokesman from Delta Airlines said the airline was no longer seeing delays as a result of the incident.

During the incident, CBP said travelers at some airports experienced longer wait times as officers tried to maintain security and process passengers. Many travelers took to social media to share videos of long lines at airports across the country.

“CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online,” a statement from CBP earlier in the day said. “Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

A government official says there’s no indication that this was a malicious attack on the network “at this time.” A CBP official said only airports were affected Friday afternoon, not other ports of entry.

“There is no indication of nefarious activity at this time,” a government official told ABC News.

The official added that “security-related” databases were still accessible and travelers were still being screened throughout the incident.

Customers posted pictures and videos showing long lines waiting to be processed through customs.

