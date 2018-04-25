Dallas police arrest suspect in triple shooting

iStock/Thinkstock(DALLAS) — Authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting three people, including two police officers, in North Dallas on Tuesday.

Armando Juarez, 29, earlier identified as a person of interest, and an unidentified female were apprehended after a police pursuit that ended near uptown, authorities said.

“We got our man,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said at a press briefing.

Rawlings did not take questions, but he did ask for prayers for those who were shot. All three victims were out of surgery.

Emergency dispatchers received a call shortly after 4:12 p.m. to go to a Home Depot, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said in a press conference Tuesday night. After the responding officers arrived, a subsequent call for assistance was made after the shooting began.

Two officers were critically wounded, the Dallas Police Department posted on Twitter shortly after the shooting. The civilian who was shot is a loss-prevention officer for Home Depot, Hall said.

The officers were transported by the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. Police didn’t immediately release their names out of respect for their families, Hall said.

Rawlings earlier had described the aftermath of the shooting as a “two-front battle,” referring to the victims’ battles for their lives at the hospital as well as “the battle out in the community” to find the person of interest.

State, local and federal law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

In 2016, five Dallas law-enforcement officers were shot and killed, and seven more injured, after they were ambushed by a 25-year-old former Army reservist named Micah Xavier Johnson, who later died in a standoff with police.

Former Dallas Police Chief and ABC News contributor David Brown said the most recent shooting of two Dallas police officers is “too much to bear for one department in such a short time frame.”

“Once again,” Rawlings said, “it sobers us to realize what officers walk into day in and day out, how quickly they can become victims.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.