Dallas police officer dies one day after shooting that injured two others, officials say

ABC News(DALLAS) — A Dallas police officer has died after he was shot in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon, officials said Wednesday.

A second Dallas police officer and a Home Depot employee were also shot during the attack. The suspect, 29-year-old Armando Juarez, and a woman were arrested hours later following a police chase.

“It sobers us to realize what officers walk into day in and day out, and how quickly they can become victims,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said Tuesday.

Nearly two years ago, a sniper gunned down five law enforcement officers in Dallas. That shooting in July 2016 was the deadliest day for United States law enforcement since 9/11.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

