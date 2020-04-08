Damaging winds, hail and tornadoes forecast from Midwest to the South

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Severe thunderstorms Tuesday brought damaging winds and huge hail for large parts of the U.S., from Wisconsin to Maryland.

In western Pennsylvania, winds gusts reached 75 mph, which caused a roof to come off a church. No known injuries were reported.

Up to baseball size hail also fell in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa.

A new storm system Wednesday will bring more severe thunderstorms to the Midwest and the South, from St. Louis to Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta.

The biggest threat with these severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds and massive hail. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out with this storm.

Meanwhile along the West Coast, more than 7 inches of rain fell in the last three days in Los Angeles County. This caused localized flash flooding throughout southern California.

This storm also dropped significant snow; up to 14 inches fell in the San Bernardino Mountains outside of Los Angeles.

Record rainfall fell Tuesday in San Diego, where localized flooding of streets and roads was reported.

A flash flood watch continues for southern California through the day Wednesday and into the night.

There is also a winter storm warning for the mountains in southern California for the next 36 to 48 hours.

An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected in southern California over the next 24 hours. In the Mountains, locally, 1 to 2 feet of additional snow is possible.

