Dangerous double heat waves invade Northeast, Pacific Northwest: Latest

(NEW YORK) — It’s a double heat wave day with dangerously high temperatures hitting the Pacific Northwest and the Northeast.

Washington state on Monday recorded two 118-degree temperatures, the highest ever in the state and hotter than any records set in Las Vegas.

Portland, Oregon reached a dangerous 116 degrees Monday, breaking the city’s all-time record for the third day in a row. Seattle clocked in at 108 degrees, breaking the city’s record high for the second consecutive day.

“It feels like living close to hell,” said Allan Apo of Marysville, Washington, about 35 miles outside of Seattle.

Apo bought a small window unit for his bedroom when the heat wave hit, but even with the unit blasting, the 68-year-old said the temperature in his bedroom was 80 degrees overnight.

The record heat will subside in Seattle and Portland Tuesday with highs in the 80s, but the heat wave will continue for the inland Pacific Northwest. In Yakima in eastern Washington, the temperature could climb to 115 degrees Tuesday.

Six states from Montana to California are also on alert Tuesday for heat and fires. A red flag warning has been issued for California.

On the East Coast, 10 states from Maine to Delaware are under heat alerts.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the middle to upper 90s, but with humidity it will feel close to 105 degrees. By Tuesday afternoon it’ll feel like 101 degrees in Philadelphia, 103 in New York City and 104 in Boston.

Philadelphia and Boston have issued heat health emergencies.

“You can visit one of our city’s cooling sites if you’re too hot at home,” tweeted Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

The Northeast heat wave will continue into Wednesday. By Thursday, temperatures will fall to the 80s with rain and thunderstorms expected.

