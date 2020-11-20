'Dangerous' person of interest arrested after remains of three people found

Colorado Bureau of InvestigationBy JULIA JACOBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A “dangerous” person of interest has been arrested after the remains of three people were found on two properties near each other in Colorado.

The first set of remains were found after a search warrant was executed on one property in the town of Los Sauces in the San Luis Valley on Nov. 10, Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther told reporters during a virtual media conference Wednesday. The investigation then led to another property nearby, where more remains were found, said Monte Vista Police Chief George Dingfelder.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz, who goes by the nickname “Psycho,” at a motel in Gallup, New Mexico on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Baroz is facing charges in Colorado of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

He is being held at McKinley County Detention Center in Gallup.

Once the investigation became more extensive, a task force of five separate agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, was created on Nov. 13, Dingfelder said Wednesday.

Prior to his arrest, Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson told reporters Baroz should be considered armed and dangerous.

When asked by reporters how Baroz was linked to the investigation prior to his arrest, Anderson said those details could not be released. No further details were announced at the time his arrest either, with police saying the warrant remains sealed.

Forensic anthropologists have confirmed that the remains belong to three different individuals, Dingfelder said.

It is too early to associate the remains with any missing persons reports, Dingfelder said. Due to the condition of the remains, it could take several weeks or months to positively identify them, he added.

The owners are not living on the property where the remains were discovered, the CBI said.

Investigators are continuing to thoroughly search the properties, Crowther said.

