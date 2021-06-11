Darnella Frazier, who recorded video of George Floyd’s death, recognized by Pulitzer board

Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Darnella Frazier, the teen who recorded a comprehensive video of the killing of George Floyd last May, was recognized on Friday by The Pulitzer Prize board.

Frazier, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was awarded a special citation for “courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice,” the organization said.

Frazier also testified during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

