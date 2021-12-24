Daunte Wright’s parents speak out after verdict for former officer Kim Potter

Kerem Yucel/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The parents of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man killed by police during a chaotic traffic stop in Minnesota earlier this year, spoke out after a former officer was convicted of manslaughter in his death.

Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother, said she could “never forgive” former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter charges Thursday.

“When they read first guilty my heart dropped and I let out a wail and buried my head in his chest. Tears of joy,” said Bryant.

Potter, who was a 26-year veteran on the force and training officer, claimed that she mistook her service weapon for her Taser during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021.

The 49-year-old had pleaded not guilty to both manslaughter charges. During the trial, Potter delivered emotional testimony in her own defense, saying that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody.”

“Never. I could never forgive that woman. She took my son away from me,” said Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright, on “Good Morning America.”

The mostly white Minnesota jury, which was composed of six men and six women, deliberated for nearly 27 hours over the course of four days to reach both guilty verdicts.

The trial took place at the Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis which is the same courthouse where former officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.

Dozens of people had gathered outside of the courthouse on Thursday to support Wright and his family. Bryant said that the verdict is a small step toward justice.

“For us, as a family, it gives us a sense of hope that police in America won’t be able to pull a gun instead of Taser and there hopefully will be no other Dauntes,” said Bryant.

Potter was immediately taken into custody on Thursday without bail.

The maximum sentence for first-degree manslaughter is 15 years and a $30,000 fine, and for second-degree manslaughter, it’s 10 years and a $20,000 fine.

Potter’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 18.

ABC News’ Kiara Alfonseca contributed to this report.

