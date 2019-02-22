David and Louise Turpin, parents who allegedly tortured their kids, plead guilty to 14 felony counts: DA

imaginima/iStock(PERRIS, Calif.) — David and Louise Turpin, the California parents accused of torturing and holding captive most of their 13 children, pleaded guilty Friday to 14 felony counts against them, prosecutors said.

David and Louise Turpin, who were arrested in January 2018, pleaded guilty to one count of torture and one count of dependent abuse as well as multiple counts of false imprisonment, child engagement and adult abuse.

The Turpins were accused of abusing 12 of their 13 children, including in some cases allegedly shackling them and beating them routinely, prosecutors said.

They were arrested after one child — a 17-year-old girl — escaped the home and called 911.

That Turpin daughter told the dispatcher that she and her siblings lived in filth and that she hadn’t bathed in nearly a year, according to testimony in court in June. She said she had last seen a doctor in 2013 and had never been to a dentist in her life.

When rescued, all the children except for the youngest, a toddler, were severely malnourished, prosecutors said.

The eldest victim — a 29-year-old woman — weighed only 82 pounds.

Both Louise Turpin’s attorney and the public defender’s office representing David Turpin declined to comment on Friday.

Sentencing has been set for April.

