Deadly storms strike Midwest, rough weather now takes aim on East Coast

(NEW YORK) — At least two people have died amid severe storms in the Midwest.

In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted and killed on Monday when an electrical line fell during a thunderstorm, according to the Monroe Public Safety Department. She was walking with a friend in her backyard and reached for what she thought was a stick, but it was the charged electrical line, authorities said.

And in Toledo, Ohio, a woman was killed when a tree fell on her, fire officials said, according to ABC affiliate WTVG-TV.

More than 250,000 customers were without power across Michigan, Illinois and Indiana as the storms rolled through Monday.

That cold front is now moving to the East Coast on Tuesday, bringing strong storms from Virginia to Maine. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat.

