Deep freeze slams Midwest before taking aim on Northeast: Latest forecast

Scott Olson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Dangerously cold temperatures have taken over the Midwest Wednesday before heading to the Northeast on Thursday.

Wednesday is the coldest morning so far this winter in places like Chicago, where parts of Lake Michigan are filled with ice.

The wind chill — what temperature it feels like — plunged Wednesday morning to about minus 19 in Chicago, minus 30 degrees in Minneapolis, minus 23 in Green Bay and minus 7 in Indianapolis.

The deep freeze then turns to the Northeast.

Thursday morning the wind chill is forecast to fall to minus 4 degrees in Boston, 6 degrees in New York and minus 10 degrees in Watertown, New York.

Even the South will feel the freeze. The wind chill is forecast to drop to 14 degrees in Raleigh, 23 in Atlanta and 21 in Nashville.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.