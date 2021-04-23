Derek Chauvin to be sentenced for killing of George Floyd on June 16

Minnesota Department of Corrections

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 after being convicted in the murder of George Floyd.

The sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday on all counts against him: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin is facing a maximum sentence for second-degree murder of 40 years in prison, but Minnesota sentencing guidelines suggest he’s more likely to receive up to 15 years, based on his lack of a prior criminal record.

He will also have an opportunity to appeal all of the convictions within 90 days.

Chauvin was convicted in the high-profile trial after putting his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 23, 2020. Onlookers filmed the exchange, some begging Chauvin to take his knee off Floyd as he said he couldn’t breathe and called out for help.

The videos went viral and triggered national protests last summer against police killings, specifically of Black people.

Chauvin, who was fired by the Minneapolis Police Department three days after the incident, was arrested and charged on May 29.

An order sealing jurors’ names was also filed Friday evening. Jurors’ identities will remain under seal for at least six months, though the court has informed them that they are free to identify themselves if they wish and speak to whomever they like about the case.

So far, none of the jurors have spoken publicly, though one alternate juror spoke to Minneapolis ABC affiliate KSTP.

