Derek Chauvin trial live updates: Trial begins in death of George Floyd

(MINNEAPOLIS) — The trial for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, begins Monday in Minneapolis. The trial is expected to last four weeks.



Mar 29, 10:36 am

15th juror to be excused

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill will excuse the 15th juror chosen for Chauvin’s trial as court gets underway.

The first 14 jurors are present and will be sworn in and seated.

Eight jurors are white and six are people of color, including four jurors who self-identify as Black. There are nine women and five men.

