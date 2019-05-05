ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

Diana Ross says she felt 'violated' by TSA agent at New Orleans airport

Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)(NEW ORLEANS) — Iconic singer Diana Ross felt “violated” by a TSA agent at the New Orleans airport, she tweeted on Sunday.

Ross was going through security at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when she said she felt uncomfortable by the way the female TSA agent put her hands between her legs, front and back, she wrote.

Ross described the agent’s actions as “over the top,” saying that it’s “not what was done but how.”

“Makes me want to cry,” Ross wrote.

She performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the TSA did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

