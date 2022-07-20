Dog rescued by authorities and Good Samaritan after being thrown off bridge into river

FDNY / Instagram

(NEW YORK) — A dog is lucky to be alive after being rescued by a Good Samaritan and officials from the New York Fire Department when he was reportedly thrown off of a bridge and into the Harlem River.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Marine 4 from the New York Fire Department (FDNY) responded to a report of a dog that was in distress in the Harlem River after somebody reportedly threw the dog off of a bridge, the FDNY said in a post on social media.

When Marine 4 arrived, Lt. Salvatore Sodano discovered a civilian in the water with the flailing animal trying to keep it afloat and rescue it from drowning, reported ABC News’ New York City station WABC-TV.

It is currently unclear who threw the dog into the river or why they may have done it but authorities were able to rescue the dog thanks to their quick response time as well as help from the Good Samaritan.

“Members from Marine 4 were able to bring the dog on board the vessel and take him to shore, where he could receive the necessary care,” the FDNY said in their statement.

Authorities did not disclose any further information on the age, condition or breed of the animal but the post on social media has received more than 8,500 likes in less than 24 hours.

Said the FDNY: “Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.