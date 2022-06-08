Donald Trump, children to testify under oath in real estate investigation barring court stay

Chet Strange/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Former President Donald Trump, his eldest son and eldest daughter have agreed to sit for depositions as part of a civil investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office next month unless the state’s highest court intervenes, according to a stipulation filed Wednesday said.

Absent court intervention, former President Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump will appear for testimony beginning July 15, and concluding by the following week, the stipulation said.

A state appellate court ruled in May that the subpoenas for their testimony were not, as the Trumps argued, part of a politically motivated investigation into how the family valued its real estate holdings.

The stipulation gave the Trumps until Monday to file for a stay to the Court of Appeals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

