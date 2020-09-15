Drive-by shooting outside Phoenix courthouse injures security guard
BY: MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News
(PHOENIX) — One person was injured during an apparent drive-by shooting outside a federal courthouse in Phoenix midday Tuesday, authorities said.
A court security officer was wounded in the shooting, which occurred near the Sandra Day O’Connor U.S. Courthouse in downtown Phoenix, officials said. The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said.
The Phoenix Police Department released surveillance footage of the alleged getaway car, which was still at large.
The FBI is handling the investigation since it took place outside a federal courthouse.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.