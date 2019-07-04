Earthquake with preliminary 6.4 magnitude rocks Southern California

USGS(LOS ANGELES) — An earthquake with a preliminary 6.4 magnitude rocked Southern California at around 10:30 in the morning on the Fourth of July, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was near Searles Valley in the Mojave Desert, which is northeast of Los Angeles County.

Structure fires were reported in the nearby city of Ridgecrest, according to Kern County fire officials.

In San Bernardino County no injuries were reported but buildings and roads suffered damage, according to fire officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it has not received any reports of damage or calls for service.

“This was a strong one, and a good reminder to be prepared,” the LAPD tweeted.

A tweet from the Los Angeles International Airport said no runways were damaged and the airport was operating as normal.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

