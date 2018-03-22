East Coast digs out from 4th nor’easter in 3 weeks; 5 states reporting over 1 foot of snow

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK CITY) — In the wake of the East Coast’s fourth nor’easter in three weeks, five states from Virginia to New York are left with more than a foot of snow. Some residents on Long Island are digging out from a whopping 20 inches of snow.

The snow, which tore through Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and on Wednesday, reached Boston this morning, where schools were closed today.

Here are some of the major snowfall totals:



New York:

New York City’s Central Park: 8.4 inches

New York City’s LaGuardia Airport: 9.6 inches

Staten Island: 13.8 inches

Queens: 14.5 inches

Nassau County (Long Island): 16 inches

Suffolk County (Long Island): 20.1 inches

New Jersey:

Union County: 11.8 inches

Ocean County: 15.5 inches

Monmouth County: 14 inches

Burlington County: 13.5 inches

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia Airport: 7.6 inches

Lehigh and Montgomery Counties: 16 inches



Washington, D.C., area:

Washington Dulles International Airport 5.3 inches

Baltimore – Washington International Airport: 4.7 inches

Frederick County, Maryland: 16.5 inches

The storm left over 65,000 customers without power across the Northeast this afternoon. The most outages were in New Jersey where over 54,000 customers were without power.

Over 4,400 flights were canceled within, into or out of the United States on Wednesday and more than 700 flights have been canceled so far today, according to aviation data services company FlightAware.

“I’m getting used to it,” Philadelphia resident Rick told ABC News on Wednesday as the snow piled up. “I think I’m about done with the snow here, but here it is, so you gotta make do.”

Rick said the wind has been worse than the snow, but it’s really the combination of both “that’s really beating us up.”

“Hopefully it’s the last one,” he said. “It’s actually springtime, so let’s hope that’s the end.”

Meanwhile, a new storm is forming. Winter storm watches and warnings are in effect for 11 states from North Dakota to Virginia as a new winter blast moves in, bringing over 6 inches of snow to some areas on Friday and Saturday.

The storm will be in the North Dakota area on Friday, and then by Saturday morning the storm will move across the Midwest, bringing snow from Minneapolis to south of Chicago and into Indianapolis.

Saturday night the storm tracks across the Ohio Valley and into the mid-Atlantic with snow from Cincinnati to Roanoke, Virginia, before it moves off the coast early Sunday morning.

