Eighteen-year-old student vanishes after being dropped off at college

WLS-TV(CHICAGO) — Police are searching for an 18-year-old University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) student who vanished two weeks ago.

Shalyha Ahmad’s family said they dropped her off at a Chicago train station on Dec. 14, but they haven’t heard from her since. The family said they arrived to pick her up from UIC, where she studies liberal arts, later that evening, but she never showed up.

“She didn’t arrive at our meeting place, and that’s when we really got worried,” her mother, Shetti Ahmad, said at a press conference Wednesday. “We waited around, but she never arrived. And that’s when we called the police.”

Shetti Ahmad said her daughter’s phone isn’t working and she isn’t responding to messages on social media. Now, she’s begging for the public’s help.

“I’m just trying to appeal to all the people to help us finding our daughter,” Shetti Ahmad said. “Any information would really help us. We are really worried about her at this point. Call us or call 911 or call the TV stations, if you have any information.”

Her mother said a classmate reported seeing her at school on Dec. 14 at around 11 a.m., hours after the family dropped her off at the train station.

“We found out that she was able to get to school and that she didn’t disappear at the station,” the mother said. “We are trying to reach some of her friends, but we haven’t heard anything from them.”

The family said it has no idea where the young woman might be and the police have not provided any updates about the investigation.

At the end of the conference, Shetti Ahmad made an emotional plea to her daughter in Tausug, a language spoken in the Filipino village where the family is from.

“You can come home when you’re ready. Just try to call us,” she said.

