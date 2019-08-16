El Paso police looking to identify 'hero' who saved lives, including a baby, at Walmart massacre

vmargineanu/iStock(EL PASO, Texas) — El Paso police are looking to identify a man they say heroically saved lives, including a baby, during this month’s Walmart massacre.

The city’s police department posted a grainy surveillance image of the unknown man on its Facebook page Thursday.

“We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant,” it read.

“Crimes Against Persons is requesting the community’s help in identifying the person in the picture,” police said. “His actions at Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators.”

Police ask anyone with information about his identity to call 915-212-4040.

Twenty-two people were killed and dozens more were injured in the Aug. 3 shooting at a Walmart near the Mexican border.

The gunman allegedly cased the store to look for Mexicans to kill before he carried out the attack, according to law enforcement officials.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said this week he’s forming a domestic terrorism task force to “combat these hateful acts.”

