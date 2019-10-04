Emerson College student dies after getting injured in alleged post-party fight

iStock(BOSTON) — Police in Boston are searching for a suspect who killed a college student in an alleged post-party fight.

Boston police said Daniel Hollis, a 19-year-old sophomore at Emerson College, was found “unconscious and suffering from a head injury” when police responded to calls about an assault and battery in the Brighton neighborhood at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He died Wednesday in a local hospital.

The Boston Police Department put out a statement saying they are actively reviewing “the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident” and urge anyone with information to call police.

The alleged fight started when Hollis and his friends were leaving a party, according to a Caring Bridge website his parents set up.

“Words were exchanged, pushing/shoving started, and in the scuffle, we believe Dan was hit and subsequently hit his head on cement/bricks as he fell,” the Caring Bridge page reads.

In a post written by his family, they confirmed he was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital on Saturday, but doctors performed emergency surgery. He survived the surgery but did not regain consciousness. The family posted another update confirming that he died in the early evening of Wednesday, Oct. 2, but “true to his caring nature, Daniel chose to be an organ donor.”

A subsequent update from his mother notes that his “gifts have saved three lives” and doctors were able to save his heart valves to be used at a later date.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to the recipients’ families. May they heal quickly and live long and prosperous lives,” his mother, Jen Kelly, wrote on Thursday.

The president of Emerson College released a letter to the community about Hollis, who was on the school’s lacrosse team and was majoring in communications.

“Monday night, I had a chance to talk with Dan’s lacrosse teammates, who recounted his humor, effervescent smile and optimism,” college president Lee Pelton wrote. “His positive outlook on all aspects of life buoyed the team, creating an environment of confidence and hope on and off the field.”

