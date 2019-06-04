Erica Alvarez, teen girl who vanished last month in Washington DC, now the victim of kidnapping: Police

Prince George’s County Police Dept.(WASHINGTON) — Police in Maryland are searching for a 16-year-old girl who they believe was kidnapped in Langley Park Tuesday morning — more than a week after she was originally reported missing in Washington, D.C.

Erica Alvarez was abducted shortly before 8 a.m. by a suspect driving a dark Ford SUV, Prince George’s County police said.

Police believe “she was taken against her will” from the vestibule of an apartment building, Prince George’s County police officials said. The SUV had been circling the neighborhood and then at least one masked suspect got out of the car and “specifically grabbed Erica,” witnesses told police.

Possible Abduction (contd): If you have any information in this case, you are asked to call 911 or you can remain anonymous and call Prince George’s County Crimesolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 4, 2019

Alvarez lives in Washington, D.C., and was reported missing there on May 22, police said.

“There was concern for her welfare” and D.C. police have been searching for her ever since, officials said.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.