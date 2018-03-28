Exchange student arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly ‘threatening to shoot up’ high school

Upper Darby Police Department(UPPER DARBY, Pa.) — An 18-year-old exchange student from Taiwan has been arrested for allegedly “threatening to shoot up” a Pennsylvania high school, local police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, An Tso Sun, had a military vest and ammunition at his home, according to the Upper Darby Police Department, which is located just outside of Philadelphia.

He was charged with making terroristic threats, authorities said.

“Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy,” the police department added.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday night and held without bail pending a psychological evaluation, authorities said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The teen is on a student visa that was issued in July 2017 and expires in July 2022, authorities said. Federal authorities have been contacted.

