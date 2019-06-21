ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

Explosions rock refinery in Philadelphia; no injuries reported

MattGush/iStock(PHILADELPHIA) — Authorities in Philadelphia are urging residents near a refinery fire in south Philadelphia to shelter in place until notified otherwise.

“A large amount of first responders are on scene. Avoid area. Further updates to follow,” the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said via Twitter.

A series of explosions rocked the PES refinery around 3:20 a.m. Friday, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

No injuries have been reported.

